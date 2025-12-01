Prince George, Charlotte, and Louis' wish comes true with special west end treat

It looks like the Prince and Princess of Wales’ children are about to have a very merry Christmas indeed.

After Princess Kate revealed that Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis, were a little sad about missing the Royal Variety Performance, their festive prayers have been answered.

The young royals have reportedly been invited to watch the West End sensation Paddington: The Musical.

This stage show, a heartwarming spin-off of the beloved marmalade-loving bear, has already cemented its status as a British cultural institution.

Paddington famously shared a sandwich with the late Queen Elizabeth II during her Platinum Jubilee, and the character has since become a symbol of tribute to the monarch.

Speaking exclusively to HELLO! from the red carpet, producer Sonia Friedman said, “We can’t wait for Paddington to meet the children of the Prince and Princess of Wales—it’s going to be very special.”

Friedman, known for hits like Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, added, “We’re very proud. It’s taken hundreds of people and many years to get to this point, and now we’re handing it over to the audience—it feels amazing.”

The royal couple have already had a sneak peek, enjoying a performance number from their private box during the Royal Variety Performance on November 19.

Producer Eliza Lumley described the moment as “iconic,” calling it a royal seal of approval for the production.

Even Tom Fletcher couldn’t hide his excitement: “I invited Their Royal Highnesses to see the show, so hopefully they’ll make it to the theatre.

Performing a tiny peek for them at the Royal Variety was surreal—they seemed to really enjoy it, and I hope the kids do too.”