Sadie Sink talks about the future of Max in ‘Stranger Things'

‘Stranger Things' season 5's second volume is coming out on December 25

Sadie Sink has opened about her character Max Mayfield in the Stranger Things new season.

In season 4, Max was left in coma after a psychic encounter with Vecna. The first volume of the fifth season has shown that her consciousness is trapped in the upside down.

While talking about her character, Sink said that there always has been something that anchored her to the role like the environment, the bands, the skateboard or the clothes.

"But this season, there was nothing. It was clothes that didn’t feel like Max, crazy hair that was grown out and tangled, and dirt all over my face”, she told The Hollywood Reporter.

She continued, "She’s in a rough, feral state. It was pretty bizarre. It was weird to feel like Max and then look like that and be in that environment.

Stranger things 5 the first volume depicts how Max’s fate has been kept a mystery after Holly Wheeler is taken by Vecna and she crosses paths with a young girl.

Responding to her character’s fate, Sadie added that “Max is a really caring person" and accepts Holly as an ally instead of seeing her as just a small girl.

The Spider-Man actress said, "I feel like we’ve left it all out on the table, and it’s at a good closing point, but I don’t know. I could do it again. Because I love that set so much, and I love the character."

Stranger Things 5 second volume is set to premiere on December 25.