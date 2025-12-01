Duchess Sophie risks security as she breaks protocol for tragic accident

Duchess of Edinburgh was reportedly left in a state of shock as she witnessed a painful accident, nearly breaking royal protocol as it happened.

The 60-year-old royal, who has earned a prominent position with King Charles as his ‘secret weapon’ for the monarchy, has been dragged in an unfortunate court case about an 81-year-old woman, who lost her life in 2023.

A woman named Helen Holland had been crossing the street at Old Bailey when she was hit by the speeding officer, PC Christopher Harrison, part of the motorcycle convoy that was escorting Sophie as she left the Foreign and Commonwealth Development Office.

The officer was given a ‘not guilty’ verdict which garnered an emotional reaction from Helen’s family. One of the family members had yelled, “You ruined our family with no consequences.”

Prince Edward’s wife has remained quiet amid the legal process. She had only released a statement at the time to express her sympathies with the family. She could not comment further due to the ongoing court case.

In a new report by DailyMail, never-before-shared details about Sophie’s reaction were shared in which she nearly broke the protocol for the pedestrian.

For the first time they have detailed the horrific injuries Helen sustained during what Harrison described in court as “a tragic accident”. They also shared that in moments after the collision, the Duchess of Edinburgh tried to leave her vehicle to rush towards Helen.

Meanwhile, Helen’s son Martin and her daughter-in-law, Lisa, are pursuing another legal action not for any compensation but to prove that the beloved great-grandmother “did nothing wrong”.

Duchess of Edinburgh statement via Buckingham Palace

Buckingham Palace released a short statement on Duchess Sophie’s behalf in May 2023.

“The Duchess’s heartfelt thoughts and prayers are with the injured lady and her family,” it read.

“She is grateful for the swift response by the emergency services and will keep abreast of developments. Further comment at this time would not be appropriate while the incident is being investigated.”