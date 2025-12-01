Sarah Ferguson tell-all interview is imminent as major need exposed

Sarah Ferguson tell-all interview imminent as major need exposed

Sarah Ferguson's one major need will take her to the seat of a potential bombshell interview, which would be threatening for the royal family.

The second half of 2025 proved to be disastrous for the York household. From professional to personal setbacks, Andrew Mountabatten-Windsor and Fergie's dreams were shattered one after another.

The former royal couple's ties with the convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein mounted pressure on King Charles to get rid of them.

The big moment arrived, and on October 30, Andrew's remaining royal titles and honours were taken away, which means that Sarah has also lost royal perks.

Beatrice and Eugenie's parents were forced to leave Royal Lodge as well.

Andrew has been provided with private accommodation at Sandringham estate by his brother. However, Fergie's future remains uncertain, particularly regarding her financial situation.

She has been dropped by several reputable charities, whereas her writing profession is also in danger.

To save herself, Sarah Ferguson might appear on television screens to tell her side of the story, which will be a lucrative deal for her.

Samara Gill, a royal commentator, discussed why the former Duchess will take part in a bombshell interview during her appearance on The Sun. She said, "She needs the cash. It’s as simple as that."

Speaking of the possible content in her interview, she said, "Both she and Andrew have absolutely nothing to lose at this point. Who knows whose dirty laundry they will then air out? I don’t think it’ll be their own."

"But I think that because of the big amounts of money, you know, six-figure sums that are being thrown around for this interview, who knows who she’ll talk about?" Samara added.