King Frederik and Queen Mary turn Amalienborg into festive dance floor

Queen Margrethe to join royal family for Christmas at Amalienborg

December 01, 2025

Christmas came early at Amalienborg Palace as the Danish royal family were seen skipping state duties for string lights, baubles, and a little festive chaos.

King Frederik and Queen Mary opened the doors to a warm family tradition, joining their four children, Crown Prince Christian, Princess Isabella, and twins Prince Vincent and Princess Josephine, for a spirited decorating session that looked straight out of a royal Christmas card.

They shared a glimpse of their holiday celebrations on Instagram today, giving fans a peek at the festive highlights through their stories.

Queen Mary in the process of decorating Christmas tree

The family gathered around a towering tree, loading it with colourful ornaments, glowing candles and sentimental keepsakes. 

Among the treasures was a charming nod to Queen Mary’s roots, a Sydney Opera House ornament tucked between the branches. 

One unlucky bauble didn’t survive the festivities, proving even royals aren’t immune to decoration mishaps.

Frederik brought an extra dose of cheer when he whisked Isabella and Josephine into an impromptu dance, performing steps from the classic Danish square dance, Les Lanciers.

It’s a routine well-loved across the country and taught in most Danish high schools, where it often shines during prom season.

The palace also confirmed the family will celebrate Christmas at Amalienborg alongside Queen Margrethe, who stepped down earlier this year after an extraordinary 52 year reign

