Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce belated Thanksgiving plans revealed

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce spend holiday season together despite busy schedule

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce might have spent Thanksgiving apart as he was on the field for a tough game against the Dallas Cowboys, but they seemingly planned a little getaway weekend later.

The 35-year-old pop superstar and the Kansas City Chiefs tight end, 36, reportedly reunited after the game at Swift’s Rhode Island mansion and celebrated the holiday during the long weekend.

The Fate of Ophelia hitmaker was not seen in her regular private suite during the Thanksgiving game, as multiple outlets reported that she was busy planning their upcoming wedding with her mom, Andrea Swift, and future mother-in-law, Donna Kelce.

The fiancées have also been considering the holiday house as their wedding venue, but it was recently reported that they are rethinking the venue entirely, considering their long guest list.

Celebrity gossip account, Deuxmoi, shared the couple’s Thanksgiving plans, but the weekend getaway appeared to be a private affair as no pictures or public sightings have been revealed.

This comes after the Love Story songstress’ bachelorette party plans were allegedly revealed by an insider, who claimed that Swift is planning an international weekend with her girl pals spanning across several days.