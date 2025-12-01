 
Geo News

Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce belated Thanksgiving plans revealed

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce spend holiday season together despite busy schedule

By
Nimra Saeed
|

December 01, 2025

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce spend holiday season together despite busy schedule
Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce spend holiday season together despite busy schedule

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce might have spent Thanksgiving apart as he was on the field for a tough game against the Dallas Cowboys, but they seemingly planned a little getaway weekend later.

The 35-year-old pop superstar and the Kansas City Chiefs tight end, 36, reportedly reunited after the game at Swift’s Rhode Island mansion and celebrated the holiday during the long weekend.

The Fate of Ophelia hitmaker was not seen in her regular private suite during the Thanksgiving game, as multiple outlets reported that she was busy planning their upcoming wedding with her mom, Andrea Swift, and future mother-in-law, Donna Kelce.

The fiancées have also been considering the holiday house as their wedding venue, but it was recently reported that they are rethinking the venue entirely, considering their long guest list.

Celebrity gossip account, Deuxmoi, shared the couple’s Thanksgiving plans, but the weekend getaway appeared to be a private affair as no pictures or public sightings have been revealed.

This comes after the Love Story songstress’ bachelorette party plans were allegedly revealed by an insider, who claimed that Swift is planning an international weekend with her girl pals spanning across several days.

More From Entertainment

Brendan Fraser makes rare comment about 'The Whale' co-star Sadie Sink video
Brendan Fraser makes rare comment about 'The Whale' co-star Sadie Sink
Tragedy for ‘Gladiators' star Fury as her father dies aged 56
Tragedy for ‘Gladiators' star Fury as her father dies aged 56
Katie Price transforms for new movie role amid concerning health struggles video
Katie Price transforms for new movie role amid concerning health struggles
Anya Taylor-Joy turns heads at 22nd Marrakech International Film Festival
Anya Taylor-Joy turns heads at 22nd Marrakech International Film Festival
Jessie J stirs controversy as she throws shade at Katy Perry in latest hit
Jessie J stirs controversy as she throws shade at Katy Perry in latest hit
Jodie Foster's bold declaration about ‘Killers of the Flower Moon' movie
Jodie Foster's bold declaration about ‘Killers of the Flower Moon' movie
Molly-Mae Hague ‘trying to keep it together' amid difficult time in life
Molly-Mae Hague ‘trying to keep it together' amid difficult time in life
Dacre Montgomery fans spot uncanny resemblance to Leo Woodall
Dacre Montgomery fans spot uncanny resemblance to Leo Woodall
'Wicked For Good' expected to shatter records from earlier blockbusters?
'Wicked For Good' expected to shatter records from earlier blockbusters?