Jodie Foster’s bold declaration about ‘Killers of the Flower Moon’ movie

Jodie Foster has recently made bold declaration about Martin Scorsese‘s Killers Of The Flower Moon movie.

The Flightplan actress believed that the story in Martin’s 2023 movie would have been effective if he would treat it as an eight-hour long streaming series and not released as a movie in theatres.

Jodie noted that streaming platforms have become an amazing place for more detailed stories.

The Panic Room actress said that superhero movies now dominate cinemas while complicated narratives have moved to streaming service.

“Streaming is able to do things that we’re not able to do in traditional mainstream movies anymore… the real, real narrative is on streaming,” explained the 63-year-old at the Marrakech Film Festival on November 30.

Jodie then gave the example of Martin’s movie, Killers of the Flower Moon which was about exploring the world of Native American life in the 1920s.

However, the actress mentioned that what “we had was a very interesting movie about two guys who go back and forth and talk to each other”.

The Oscar-winning actress and director comments came after her experience on True Detective.

Meanwhile, Jodie also suggested that Martin’s movie could have done better as a longer streamer drama.

“Well, it’s a feature, we didn’t have time’, but there was time. There was an eight-hour limited series that was not made, that could have been made where, if you really needed to explore all the male toxic masculinity, you could have done that,” added the actress.