Tragedy for ‘Gladiators’ star Fury as her father dies aged 56

Gladiators star Jodie Ounsley, also known as Fury, shared the heartbreaking news that her father Phil Ounsley died suddenly at the age of fifty six.

Phil has suffered a heart attack while climbing Pen-y-Ghent, one of Yorkshire’s three peaks on Sunday.

The mountain was the one that he climbed many times during his life.

Emergency teams tried to save the star’s father, including an airlift from the 2,277 foot peak but their efforts were not successful.

However, the sudden loss of her father has left friends, family, and fans in shock.

Jodie posted a message on Instagram remembering her father as her "absolute hero,” expressing how he always encouraged her to dream big and had loved her completely.

Alongside her message, she shared photos showing moments from her childhood to adulthood, highlighting their close bond.

A source told The Sun that Phil has been fit and healthy, making his death even more shocking.

The source described him as a kind and generous man who often worked for charity and pushed himself to help others.

Moreover, his sudden passing has deeply affected his wife Jo, their son Jack and the entire family along with fans.

Phil Ounsley was remembered as a devoted father and a man who inspired those around him. His daughter Jodie paid tribute to his support, guidance and love, saying she would be forever grateful.

His family and fans continue to mourn the loss of a man who lived fully and encouraged others to do the same.