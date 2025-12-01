 
'Alien Earth' finally hits screens worldwide after long wait

The first episode of 'Alien Earth' was released on August 12 in the US

December 01, 2025

'Alien Earth' finally hits screens worldwide after long wait

Noah Hawley’s new Alien series has finally launched for its fans all over the world, bringing the famous sci-fi franchise to a global audience.

The show first premiered in the US in August 2025, before becoming available to international viewers the next day.

The first episode was released on August 12 in the US, and international audiences could watch it from August 13 on Disney.

However, the film release was planned to reach viewers everywhere while keeping the schedule organised.

Disney called the launch an important step for the franchise and hoped that it would attract both longtime fans and new audiences.

The first season has eight episodes as the filming finished in 2024 after a long production.

Hawley, known for Fargo, was the showrunner and head writer and the cast includes well-known actors and new faces.

The series used real effects instead of only computer graphics and focused on creating suspense and tension in every scene.

Critics liked the series and said that told the story slowly while keeping viewers excited. Fans have been very excited since the first trailer came out.

They also said it felt like a corporate thriller and praised the show for creating tension without too much action.

The series brought the Alien world to new viewers and gave longtime fans more of the story they love.

