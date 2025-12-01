King Charles issues statement after Princess Anne receives new title

The King's younger sister hosts special Christmas tea party at St. James's Palace

King Charles may be the monarch of the United Kingdom, but it’s his younger sister Princess Anne who holds the royal family together.

Last week, the Princess Royal and her husband Sir Timothy Laurence kicked off the royal family’s annual Christmas traditions with a special tea party for veterans at St. James’s Palace, where Anne received an astounding honour.

A few days later on Monday, December 1, King Charles’ office finally shared details about the festivities to the official Royal Family Instagram page.

“Last week, The Princess Royal, accompanied by Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence, hosted @The.Not.Forgotten’s annual Christmas tea party at St. James’s Palace,” read a statement accompanying a video set to Andy Williams’ It’s the Most Wonderful Time of the Year.

The statement further explained, “The charity, of which Her Royal Highness is Patron, provides entertainment, respite and challenge events for injured, ill or isolated veterans and serving personnel of all ages, ranks and backgrounds.”

During the tea party held on Thursday, November 27, Anne mingled with the guests, including 101-year-old Dorothea Barron who served with the Women’s Royal Naval Service during WWII.

That’s when Barron told Anne that everybody thinks she’s “the absolute brick of the royal family.”

Recalling her interaction with Anne, Barron said, “She is working so hard, and I said, as a mother with a daughter, I have so much respect for her. She’s practical, she’s down to earth and she’s a damned hard worker.”