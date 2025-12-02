Kristin Cavallari, ‘Laguna Beach' costars celebrate 20-year reunion

Kristin Cavallari and ‘Laguna Beach’ costars reunite

Kristin Cavallari is back in her Laguna Beach hometown to mark a major milestone, her 20-year high school reunion.

The reality TV star, 38, joined several of her former classmates for the celebration, including familiar faces from the hit MTV series.

Jason Wahler shared a photo strip on Instagram on Sunday, November 30, confirming the mini cast reunion and writing, “20 year reunion! Such a fun time!”

The photo featured Cavallari posing in a photobooth with Lauren Olsen and others, stamped with “LBHS Class of 2005.”

The nostalgic moment arrives just as the original Laguna Beach stars prepare for an official on-screen comeback.

Source: Instagram/jasonwahler

Two decades after the series captured the lives and drama of Southern California teens, the cast is reuniting for Roku Presents: The Laguna Beach Reunion, a two-hour special coming to The Roku Channel in 2026.

Series creator Liz Gateley reflected on the show’s impact, saying the experience changed the lives of its cast and its fans.

“When I first pitched the show to my bosses at MTV, never in a million years did I think we would find such a perfect group of real friends,” she said, adding that bringing the cast together again is “a dream.”

Cavallari, Lauren Conrad and Stephen Colletti are all serving as executive producers for the special.

Roku Media’s Brian Tannenbaum echoed the excitement, calling the original series a cultural landmark.

“Laguna Beach wasn’t just a television series; it defined a generation of pop culture and paved the way for the reality genre as we know it,” he said.

For now, fans are getting the best of both worlds — real-life reunion photos and the promise of a full cast update on the way.