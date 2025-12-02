Kaley Cuoco's fiance Tom Pelphrey throws her a surprise 40th birthday party

Kaley Cuoco shares daughter Matilda with the 'Ozark' actor

Kaley Cuoco felt all the love as she marked her 40th birthday.

The Big Bang Theory alum celebrated another trip around the sun on Sunday, November 30, with a surprise birthday party thrown by her loved ones. Taking to her Instagram, she shared photos from the celebrations and expressed her heartfelt gratitude on this milestone occasion.

“This is 40…what a year, what a decade, what a life! I had an amazing west coast surprise party that took my breath away, and last night the sweetest most fun, east coast bday dinner (at my favorite NY restaurant) with some of my nearest and dearest,” she wrote.

“I feel so grateful for every moment I have, and the crazy road that led me to this moment in time… I adore my family, friends (and animals) and thanks to each of you for making this very special birthday feel extra extra special,” she continued, giving a shout-out to her beloved fur babies and rescues.

Last but not the least, Cuoco thanked her fiance for making her 40th birthday so special: “Thank you @tommypelphrey for all that you are. You always go the extra mile to make me feel like the most loved girl on this planet. How lucky I am to live this life with you.”

For his part, the Ozark actor shared a lengthy Instagram tribute to Cuoco, with whom he shares daughter Matilda.

“Happy 40th birthday to my favourite person. I didn’t get to see your first few chapters, but I am so damn happy I get to be here for this one, and every one to come,” he wrote.

“You have a massive heart - one that holds all the dogs and all the animals who need protecting and all the work and all the friends and all the family - and still somehow you make me and Matilda feel like we are the only two people on the planet,” Pelphrey added.

He concluded his wish by writing, “Happy happy birthday to the sexiest, coolest, funniest — may you feel all the love you constantly give.”