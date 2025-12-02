‘Stranger Things' Jamie Campbell Bower on Vecna transformation: ‘Hideous'

Jamie Campbell Bower on Vecna transformation

Vecna, there’s a lot of talk about the character's makeover in the new season of Stranger Things, and it didn’t take long for fans to notice that something has changed.

Jamie Campbell Bower has returned as the terrifying villain in the first volume of season five, and viewers were quick to point out his sharpened look, especially that slim waist.

One fan on X asked why Vecna appeared so different this time around, pointing out the “branches on his shoulder” and “slimmer waist.”

Jamie didn’t miss the chance to keep things light, replying with one word: “Zumba.”

After being nearly burned alive by Nancy Wheeler at the end of season four, the villain formerly known as Henry Creel is back in Hawkins with longer vines across his shoulders and head, and visible marks from the injuries he sustained.

While still large and imposing, his new appearance is much leaner than before.

For Jamie, the changes are tied to Vecna’s journey and what he has endured.

Speaking about the transformation in an interview with Screen Rant, he said, “Well, as we saw at the end of season four, Vecna suffered a fall and obviously was sort of almost burned alive. My understanding of it is that the reason he looks the way he does now is a byproduct of partly of that process. And also, just having spent more time, not in the human world as it were.”

Jamie continued, “He’s become more resentful and hideous within that process and part of the world in which he was thrown into.”

He also explained that stepping into this evolved version of the character took even more work behind the scenes.

“I speak about this often,” he said, adding that extra pieces were added to the suit to bring his presence to life. The makeup alone took around eight hours to complete.

Jamie teased Vecna’s return before the season dropped as well.

Back in October, he posted a clip of the character walking through the Upside Down with the caption, “At long last, we can begin. @strangerthingstv Hi x.”

With Stranger Things Vol. 1 now streaming, fans won’t have to wait long for the rest. Vol. 2 lands on Dec. 25, and the finale arrives Dec. 31.

Vecna is officially back, and more frightening than ever.