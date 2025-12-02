Channing Tatum, ex Jenna Dewan to share earnings: Divorce filings reveal

Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan divorce details revealed

Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan are moving forward with enforcing their divorce settlement, and new court documents reveal how the former couple will divide their earnings.

Us Weekly reported that the two filed paperwork on November 26 to enforce the agreement they reached in November 2024.

The former spouses, who married in 2009, separated in 2018 and were declared legally single the following year.

They share daughter Everly and agreed early on to joint custody. While they settled the financial terms shortly before a scheduled trial in Los Angeles, the details remained sealed until now.

According to the latest filing, Dewan will receive about 50 percent of Tatum’s SAG producers’ pension plan for the money earned during their marriage.

Tatum will receive the same percentage from Dewan’s pension plan.

Dewan has produced projects including Devil on My Doorstep, the Step Up series Step Up: High Water and other titles.

Meanwhile, Tatum has a long list of producing credits, including the Magic Mike films, 21 Jump Street, 22 Jump Street, Blink Twice and Roofman.

One of the biggest issues that prolonged the case was the Magic Mike earnings.

Dewan believed she helped Tatum build the franchise, which expanded into sequels, a Las Vegas stage production, a reality series and several licensing deals. She felt she was entitled to half of the profits, while Tatum disagreed.

During the dispute, Dewan’s fiancé Steve Kazee and Magic Mike director Steven Soderbergh were listed as possible witnesses.

Before reaching an agreement, Dewan accused Tatum of withholding financial information about the franchise.

Tatum responded with a declaration saying he made “exhaustive efforts to settle all issues in this matter without litigation.”

The actor added, “I have made countless settlement proposals, attended multiple mediations, my attorneys have prepared numerous drafts of proposed judgments, and I have tried to resolve issues with [Dewan].”

He said some matters were settled, but the biggest financial questions remained unresolved because Dewan continued to delay resolution.

Tatum also argued he should not have to pay spousal support.

He said, “I understand that [Dewan] intends to seek spousal support from me at trial. I do not believe [Dewan’s] request for spousal support is appropriate. We had a short-term marriage of eight years and eight months and separated over six years ago.”

He pointed out that Dewan has long since moved on with Kazee, and added that “They have been engaged for more than four years.”

The new filings mark another step toward closing a years-long legal chapter for the former couple, who now appear focused on officially finalizing the financial side of their split.