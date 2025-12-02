Hugh Jackman pokes Ryan Reynolds at 2025 Gotham Awards

Hugh Jackman takes friendly jab at bestfriend Ryan Reynolds at 2025 Gotham Awards

Hugh Jackman and Kate Hudson made history at the 2025 Gotham Awards, and Jackman couldn’t resist taking a friendly swipe at his longtime pal Ryan Reynolds in the process.

The pair received the first-ever Gotham Musical Tribute on Monday, December 1, for their work in the upcoming musical film Song Sung Blue.

The ceremony took place at Cipriani Wall Street in New York City, where the duo walked onstage to Neil Diamond’s Sweet Caroline. Hudson even belted out the iconic “So good!” as she kicked off her speech.

Hudson reflected on working alongside Jackman and director Craig Brewer, saying that performing with the two was “one of the great joys of my career.”

She also shared how deeply music has shaped her life, noting, “I don’t know where I’d be without it.”

Jackman accepted his portion of the honour with a playful nod to Reynolds, joking that the award was “something to make Ryan Reynolds insanely jealous.”

The two actors have famously kept a lighthearted rivalry going for years, and Jackman didn’t miss the moment to add one more jab.

He went on to highlight what makes Song Sung Blue meaningful for him, praising its message of “real people, real lives, real struggles, real love.”

He also made a bold prediction about his costar’s performance, saying Hudson is “not only one of the great stars of our business, she is a consummate actor,” and even predicted she’ll “win the Oscar” for the role.

Song Sung Blue is written and directed by Brewer and arrives in theaters on Christmas Day.

The film also features Michael Imperioli, Ella Anderson, King Princess, Mustafa Shakir, Hudson Hensley, Fisher Stevens and Jim Belushi.

Gotham Film & Media Institute executive director Jeffrey Sharp previously praised the two leads, saying their performances in the film are “at once powerful, intimate, and deeply human.”