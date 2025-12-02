Hilary Duff announces Vegas Valentine's weekend shows

Hilary Duff is heading to Las Vegas for a special Valentine’s Day weekend run.

The singer will take over the Voltaire at The Venetian Resort for three nights, Feb. 13–15, rounding out her Small Rooms, Big Nerves tour — her first headlining run in more than a decade.

Duff, 38, revealed the new dates on Instagram with a playful note to fans: “hey girls… how bout Vegas?”

The tour, which begins in January, will feature a mix of classics and new material, including her recent single “Mature.” Ahead of the Vegas finale, Duff will make stops in London, Toronto, Brooklyn and Los Angeles.

Small Rooms, Big Nerves also leads into the release of her new album luck… or something, arriving February 20. The record — her first since 2015’s Breathe In. Breathe Out. — comes via Atlantic Records and is described as being “inspired by romantic misadventures in her formative years.”

Duff recently reflected on her early music days as she marked 22 years since her debut album Metamorphosis.

In an August Instagram post, she wrote, “Yesterday marked the 22nd anniversary of Metamorphosis… Although these are distant memories for me, thank you for showing up the way that you did. To be continued….”

Looking back, she added that the album “was a huge change in my being,” noting that while she now seeks more emotional depth in her work, her teenage self “meant every word.”

She acknowledged that the record “sure as hell also landed on people at the right moment in time and set me off on a pretty epic adventure.”