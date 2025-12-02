Kensington Palace releases key update amid William, Harry latest conflict

King Charles’s two sons, Prince William and Prince Harry, have found themselves in a new conundrum as the estranged brothers quietly appeared to have come to an agreement.

The Prince of Wales and The Duke of Sussex earlier had a major clash of events, which many royal experts believed was Harry’s attempt to steal his brother’s spotlight.

William’s fifth Earthshot Prize Awards were held on November 5, something that been planned for months in advance, and just days before the event, Harry announced his Canada visit. He had met with the members of the royal regiments, which supposedly required some kind of a Palace approval since Harry was no longer a working royal.

Harry’s team had claimed that the Palace was informed beforehand “as a courtesy” but a Palace source told The Times that no such memo was received.

Another clash of events took place on December 1, as both William and Harry were meant to make a keynote speech for their respective events. Kensington Palace shared a message of William while there has been radio silence from Harry’s team.

“Celebrating Welsh business and economy!” the message begins. “From first class microchip engineering at KLA in Newport to the Wales Investment Summit, proud to shine a light on the very best of Welsh industry, and Wales’ position as a prime destination for national and international investors.”

William had addressed the International Convention Centre Wales on Monday, which had been the largest international gathering in Wales since hosting NATO leaders 11 years ago in Wales.

The future king described Wales as a “place where cutting edge technology, research, innovation and a skilled workforce come together in a single, coherent ecosystem across many different industries”. He said, “It is my honour to play my part in championing the dynamic nation Wales is today as we look to the future.”

Meanwhile, Harry reportedly made a speech at the Ontario Real Estate Association (OREA) Power House in Toronto. There has been no update made from Montecito. It could have been a way to compensate for the earlier miscommunication that took place.