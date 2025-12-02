 
Japan unveils 'Human Washing Machine' that cleans you in 15 minutes

Human washing machine was first unveiled in 1970

Geo News Digital Desk
December 02, 2025

A bizarre human washing machine has gone on sale in Japan with its developers claiming that it can clean a person from head to toe in just 15 minutes.

It is shaped like a fighter-jet cockpit and uses powerful bubbles to get the dirt and grime out of the skin. Machine is available for everyone to buy at a whopping price of £290,000 (60 million Japanese yen).

The machine is about 8.2 feet long and 3.28 feet wide, providing enough space for most people to lie inside comfortably.

Science Co. is the company behind the machine, which many believed to be generative AI. It is real and acts as an automatic spa, cleans and drys a person within minutes.

The company has kept the first run of manufacturing limited to a batch of 40-50 machines, acknowledging that the humongous price tag is not suitable for mass production.

However, Science Co. appeared optimistic that if, in future, they could establish mass production systems for it, then “there is a possibility that a more affordable home-use model may emerge.”

The human washing machine uses technology similar to the one used in industry to clean electrical components. It uses three-micrometer air bubbles, which when burst, produce a small yet powerful pressure to clean dirt from the body.

The machine has several other distinct features including technology that monitors the user’s heartbeat inside the pod to ensure safety.

DailyMail reports that the concept is not new as the first-ever human washing machine was unveiled by Sanyo Electric CO. at Japan World Exhibition in 1970. 

