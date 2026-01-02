Ferrari parts ways with Zhou Guanyu: What’s next for China’s F1 star?

Ferrari has officially parted ways with reserve driver Zhou Guanyu as the Scuderia prepares for the 2026 Formula 1 season.

The 26-year-old joined Ferrari’s reserve lineup in 2025 alongside Antonio Giovinazzi after losing his Sauber seat at the end of 2024.

The Chinese driver was part of the Ferrari Driver Academy from 2014 to 2018.

While writing on social media, Ferrari thanked Zhou for his contributions, “Grateful for Zhou Guanyu’s commitment and contribution as Ferrari Reserve Driver this season! Wishing him all the best ahead.”

Zhou commented on the post, writing: “Grazie! All the best guys, see you around!”

He had hoped to leverage his reserve role to secure a full-time race seat in 2026, with Cadillac’s new Formula 1 team among his targets. However, the team chose former Red Bull driver Sergio Perez and Zhou ex-Sauber teammate Valtteri Bottas, leaving him without a confirmed driver.

Despite losing his racing seat, Zhou valued his time with Ferrari, telling F1.com that the experience of a reserved driver enables him to contribute meaningfully while staying visible in the paddock. He stated, “It’s important just to stay in the paddock and let more people understand the driver you are.”

While Zhou’s departure had an insignificant impact on Ferrari, it marked a setback in his bid to return to the F1 grid. The driver has not yet announced his next mov,e but pointed at being a part of the sport if opportunities arise.