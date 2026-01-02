Elon Musk’s Grok AI generates sexualized images of minors, xAI vows fixes

Elon Musk’s AI chatbot, Grok, has come under fire after users were able to generate illegal images of minors on the social media platform X (formerly known as Twitter).

The AI, developed by Musk’s company xAI, reportedly generated such images due to “laps in safeguards” as posted from Grok on Friday, January 2.

Users shared screenshots online where Grok’s public media tab was filled with sexualized depictions of minors in minimal clothing. xAI noted that child sexual abuse material (CSAM) is illegal and prohibited and stressed that it is “urgently fixing” the system to prevent similar incidents.

Grok stated, “These are isolated cases, but we recognize lapses and are working to block such requests entirely.”

The incident has drawn international attention. French authorities reported the images to prosecutors and referred the matter to the media regulator, Arcom, over possible breaches of the EU Digital Services Act.

Last year, Grok was part of repeated controversies, including posting antisemitic content and other offensive materials, directly raising questions about its safety guardrails.