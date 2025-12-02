Taylor Swift scores another milestone with eight-week no 1 run

Taylor Swift has locked in another chart milestone as The Fate of Ophelia spends an eighth consecutive week at no 1 on the Billboard Hot 100, tying Anti-Hero as her longest-running leader.

The song has held the top spot every week since its mid-October debut, becoming one of only a handful of tracks in Hot 100 history to launch at No 1 and remain there for its first eight weeks.

According to Luminate, the single earned 21.6 million U.S. streams and 62.1 million radio impressions between November 21–27, while sales rose 30% to 25,000.

It also continues to dominate across metrics, logging a seventh week atop streaming songs, climbing to no 2 on radio songs, and returning to no 1 on digital song sales — helped in part by a remix featuring the Chainsmokers.

With this latest week, Swift now has two songs — The Fate of Ophelia and Anti-Hero — that have each spent eight weeks at no 1.

Her 13 chart-toppers have collectively delivered 26 weeks at no 1 in the 2020s, more than any other artist this decade.

The Fate of Ophelia also becomes the first song to spend its first eight weeks at no 1 since Olivia Rodrigo’s Drivers License in 2021.

Among tracks that debuted at the summit, it joins an elite group of just eight songs to hold the spot for at least their first eight frames.

Swift’s latest achievement comes as holiday classics surge back into the top 10, though none threaten her hold on the top spot this week.