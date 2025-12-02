Meghan Markle pens special message day before life-changing moment

Meghan Markle shared an exciting update just a day before the release of her holiday special show, which is considered a pivotal moment in her career following a series of setbacks.

The Duchess of Sussex began the month of December by releasing a number of photos on the official Instagram account of her brand, As Ever.

She promoted her products on social media as a special discount was going on the website of her lifestyle venture.

However, a special picture which grabbed the attention of netizens was Meghan writing a note, probably for her As Ever customers.

On November 19, Meghan released With Love, Meghan: Holiday Celebration's trailer on Instagram, which is set to stream on Netflix tomorrow, December 3.

It has been said that it will be a make-or-break moment in the Duchess of Sussex's career.

Will Meghan trend on the streaming giant with a new part of With Love, or receive a disappointing update? Well, all eyes will be on her.