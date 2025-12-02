Prince William, Kate Middleton say 'thank you' as 2025 comes to end

Prince William and Princess Kate continue with their modern tradition, which they set to stay relevant with the younger generation.

For the unversed, at the end of every month, the royal couple re-shared photos and videos from their recent royal engagements.

As November comes to an end, Kensington Palace shed light on meaningful royal tasks performed by William and Catherine.

The highlight of last month was the future King's Brazil tour. From speaking at COP30 in Belem to hosting the glitzy ceremony of the Earthshot Prize, William raised important points on how to safeguard the environment for future generations.

After a long time, fans saw the red carpet joint appearance of Prince William and Princess Kate at the Royal Variety Performance.

The two also marked sombre Remembrance Sunday, standing united with King Charles during Andrew's shameful scandals.

The Palace also honoured Princess Catherine, who recently launched a new project between "Anna Freud and The Royal Foundation Centre for Early Childhood to strengthen the skills of health visitors in supporting early social and emotional development."

At the end, Kensington Palace said 'thank you' to all the organisations and charities who are working with the Waleses, with a mission to support communities across the world.

It is important to note that Princess Kate is currently preparing for her annual Christmas Carol Service, which will take place at Westminster Abbey.

Afterwards, the royal family will reunite at Sandringham to mark the festive season ahead of the new year.