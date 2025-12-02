Kim Jong Un’s daughter goes viral during rare public appearance: Find out why

Kim Jong Un’s daughter, Kim Ju Ae, sparked a social media frenzy last week when she appeared at a military parade that was held to mark the 80th anniversary of the North Korean air force.

Kim Ju Ae, said to be around 12 or 13 years old, broke her month-long public absence at a military parade in Wonsan, North Korea.

Her striking look sparked a buzz on social media, where a viral clip showed Kim Jun Ae inspecting the air show alongside her father, Kim Jong Un.

Dressed in a black leather coat and sunglasses mirroring her father’s style. She immediately caught the attention of eagle-eyed users, many of whom began predicting a future dynastic succession in the offing.

North Korea’s state television broadcast the footage of air force pilots saluting her, while official media spotted her only as “the respected child.”

However, some observers interpret her presence as a subtle introduction to North Korea’s next generation of leadership, while others, including officials, are cautioned against overreading the symbolism.

Kim Ju Ae’s largely symbolic public appearance, for now, serves as a signal of continuity and stability.

Observers note her appearances are strategically staged, serving both domestic reassurance and international diplomacy.

This could prove to be the official beginning of a well-orchestrated rollout of the country’s next generation, combining dynastic symbolism with military and diplomatic narratives.