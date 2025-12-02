 
Geo News

Kim Jong Un's daughter goes viral during rare public appearance: Find out why

Kim Ju Ae, said to be around 12 or 13 years old, broke her months-long public absence at a military parade in Wonsan

By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

December 02, 2025

Kim Jong Un’s daughter goes viral during rare public appearance: Find out why

Kim Jong Un’s daughter, Kim Ju Ae, sparked a social media frenzy last week when she appeared at a military parade that was held to mark the 80th anniversary of the North Korean air force.

Kim Ju Ae, said to be around 12 or 13 years old, broke her month-long public absence at a military parade in Wonsan, North Korea.

Her striking look sparked a buzz on social media, where a viral clip showed Kim Jun Ae inspecting the air show alongside her father, Kim Jong Un.

Dressed in a black leather coat and sunglasses mirroring her father’s style. She immediately caught the attention of eagle-eyed users, many of whom began predicting a future dynastic succession in the offing.

North Korea’s state television broadcast the footage of air force pilots saluting her, while official media spotted her only as “the respected child.”

However, some observers interpret her presence as a subtle introduction to North Korea’s next generation of leadership, while others, including officials, are cautioned against overreading the symbolism.

Kim Ju Ae’s largely symbolic public appearance, for now, serves as a signal of continuity and stability.

Observers note her appearances are strategically staged, serving both domestic reassurance and international diplomacy.

This could prove to be the official beginning of a well-orchestrated rollout of the country’s next generation, combining dynastic symbolism with military and diplomatic narratives.

More From Viral

Unverified viral video shows possible Chinese robot near India border
Unverified viral video shows possible Chinese robot near India border
Sanchaar Saathi controversy: Apple rejects India's order to pre-install govt cyber app
Sanchaar Saathi controversy: Apple rejects India's order to pre-install govt cyber app
Is Netflix about to own Hollywood? Streaming giant tables ‘mostly cash' bid for Warner Bros
Is Netflix about to own Hollywood? Streaming giant tables ‘mostly cash' bid for Warner Bros
Palestine defeats Qatar, claiming first Arab Cup victory since 1966 video
Palestine defeats Qatar, claiming first Arab Cup victory since 1966
When will ChatGPT Ads start? Leaked codes confirmed long-rumoured move
When will ChatGPT Ads start? Leaked codes confirmed long-rumoured move
El Chapo's son takes plea deal, admits to US drug trafficking: Here's what we know video
El Chapo's son takes plea deal, admits to US drug trafficking: Here's what we know
Japan unveils 'Human Washing Machine' that cleans you in 15 minutes video
Japan unveils 'Human Washing Machine' that cleans you in 15 minutes
Melania Trump reveals ‘Home is Where the Heart is' inspired Christmas decor for White House
Melania Trump reveals ‘Home is Where the Heart is' inspired Christmas decor for White House
Apple appoints new AI chief in race to catch up—details inside
Apple appoints new AI chief in race to catch up—details inside