Google Gemini AI features in Docs, Sheets, Slides: What’s new?

Google expands its Gemini-powered AI capabilities across its Workspace apps on Tuesday, March 10.

With Gemini, users can generate fully formatted documents, spreadsheets, and presentations by syncing data from Gmail, chat, and Drive.

The new feature focuses on improving user experience with Docs, Sheets, Slides, and Drive. This step moves simple chatbots to personalised AI assistants that comprehend individual context.

What’s new

The new features are:

Google Docs

In Google Docs, users can access the “Help me create” tool to describe what they want. With the help of a description, Gemini creates its first draft. With synchronisation between apps, AI can help to unify multiple contributors’ voices and “Match doc format” to mirror another document’s structure.

Google Sheets

Google Sheets gets its biggest update yet. Now users can ask Gemini to build entire spreadsheets from scratch, such as moving to Chicago and having all the necessary checklists and utility company information at their fingertips.

A “Fill with Gemini” feature allows users to auto-fill tables by fetching the latest information from Google Search results when researching things like college application deadlines.

Google Slides

On Google Slides, Gemini will help users to create fully editable slides that match a deck’s theme, drawing context from files, emails, and the web. Future updates enable single-prompt creation of complete multi-slide presentations.

Google Drive

Google Drive changes from a storage tool to a collaborator. The natural language search results now have “AI Overviews” that provide information with citations. The “Ask Gemini in Drive” tool can answer complex questions across documents, emails, calendar, and the web.

The features are available for only Google AI Ultra and Pro subscribers for now. Additionally, the AI-assistance is available globally for Docs, Sheets, and Slides and in the U.S. for Drive.