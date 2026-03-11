Hawaii braces for powerful Kona storm as flood threat looms

The U.S. state of Hawaii was bracing for potentially life-threatening weather as the forecast suggests heavy thunderstorms, winds and potential flooding could wreak havoc across several islands in the state.

Authorities have urged citizens to take safety measures, such as identifying evacuation routes and shelters, while also issuing an emergency proclamation. A flood watch is in effect until Saturday.

Josh Green, governor of Hawaii, posted a video on social media updating residents about the critical weather situation. He said, “It’s going to be kind of a rough and tumble week with the weather. Be very safe. Be particularly safe on the roads.”

He added, “Our priority is keeping the people of Hawaii safe.”

Earlier, the National Weather Service (NWS) stated that a powerful Kona storm was expected to hit the islands across the state. The NWS said intense thunderstorms and winds were expected, adding that the heavy rain could also cause flooding on smaller islands and urban areas.

The powerful Kona storm will first hit Kauai, Niihau, and Oahu on Tuesday before expanding to other islands in the state.

Speaking to the San Francisco Chronicles, a meteorologist from the National Weather Service warned that some areas could receive more than 20 inches of rain.

Earlier, the governor's office said that more damaging conditions were expected later in the week, urging residents to avoid both forested and coastal areas during severe weather.