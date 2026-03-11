 
Geo News

$5.6 billion in 48 hours: How much is Iran War costing US?

There are varying reports about the budget being spent on war

By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

March 11, 2026

$5.6 billion in 48 hours: How much is Iran War costing US?
$5.6 billion in 48 hours: How much is Iran War costing US?

The war with Iran is proving costly for the United States (U.S.). A recent report has revealed that the U.S. expended munitions worth $5.6 billion in just the first two days of its attacks on Iran.

According to The Washington Post, citing three unnamed officials familiar with the matter, the estimated cost was shared by the Pentagon with U.S. lawmakers on Monday.

The cost is so high that President Trump’s administration is expected to request Congress for a supplemental defence budget to continue the military campaign against Iran. The report suggests that additional funding amounting to tens of billions of dollars could be requested.

However, the Pentagon has maintained that it has enough funding to “execute any mission at the time and place of the President’s choosing on any timeline.”

The Pentagon declined to comment on the report.

There are varying reports about the budget being spent on war.

Earlier, the New York Times reported that the first week of war with Iran cost $6 billion, including the $4 billion expended on munitions. The U.S. broadcaster MS NOW quoted an insider as saying that the government was spending $1 billion a day.

Politico reported that Republicans on Capitol Hill, in their private discussions, mentioned $2 billion a day in spending on the U.S. war against Iran.

The U.S. Department of War has yet to share the official cost of its war against the Islamic Republic. 

US judge says prosecutors picked by AG Pam Bondi were appointed illegally
US judge says prosecutors picked by AG Pam Bondi were appointed illegally
Black rain in Iran: Which other countries are at risk?
Black rain in Iran: Which other countries are at risk?
Interstellar Comet 3I/ATLAS packed with surprising amount of alcohol, ALMA reveals
Interstellar Comet 3I/ATLAS packed with surprising amount of alcohol, ALMA reveals
Five Iranian women soccer player granted asylum in Australia: See full list
Five Iranian women soccer player granted asylum in Australia: See full list
FDA approves leucovorin for rare genetic disease ‘cerebral folate deficiency,' not autism
FDA approves leucovorin for rare genetic disease ‘cerebral folate deficiency,' not autism
Trump appoints Erika Kirk to US Air Force Academy's Board of Visitors
Trump appoints Erika Kirk to US Air Force Academy's Board of Visitors
What are sleeper cells? Mystery radio transmission triggers US security warning
What are sleeper cells? Mystery radio transmission triggers US security warning
Reed Blankenship cashes in with $24.75M Texans deal amid NFL free agency buzz
Reed Blankenship cashes in with $24.75M Texans deal amid NFL free agency buzz