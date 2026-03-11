$5.6 billion in 48 hours: How much is Iran War costing US?

The war with Iran is proving costly for the United States (U.S.). A recent report has revealed that the U.S. expended munitions worth $5.6 billion in just the first two days of its attacks on Iran.

According to The Washington Post, citing three unnamed officials familiar with the matter, the estimated cost was shared by the Pentagon with U.S. lawmakers on Monday.

The cost is so high that President Trump’s administration is expected to request Congress for a supplemental defence budget to continue the military campaign against Iran. The report suggests that additional funding amounting to tens of billions of dollars could be requested.

However, the Pentagon has maintained that it has enough funding to “execute any mission at the time and place of the President’s choosing on any timeline.”

The Pentagon declined to comment on the report.

There are varying reports about the budget being spent on war.

Earlier, the New York Times reported that the first week of war with Iran cost $6 billion, including the $4 billion expended on munitions. The U.S. broadcaster MS NOW quoted an insider as saying that the government was spending $1 billion a day.

Politico reported that Republicans on Capitol Hill, in their private discussions, mentioned $2 billion a day in spending on the U.S. war against Iran.

The U.S. Department of War has yet to share the official cost of its war against the Islamic Republic.