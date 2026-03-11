Kathryn Hahn’s Instagram confirms she’s mother Gothel in live action ‘Tangled’

Kathryn Hahn has officially been cast as the villainous Mother Gothel in Disney’s upcoming live-action adaptation of “Tangled,” the studio confirmed on Tuesday, March 10.

Taking to Instagram, Hahn shared a collaborative post with Walt Disney Studios. In the video post, she shows off a t-shirt with several images of Mother Gothel from the 2010 film, with “Mother Gothel” text printed in gold font.

Hahn says, “Hey! OOTD! I just found out what that stands for. So, here’s my outfit of the day. Simple jeans, glasses, t-shirt. This is easy. You know, just another day.”

She captioned, “OOTD, Mother Gothel,” and updated her bio to “mother knows best.”

The casting has been in line with speculation since January, with Hahn in talks for the part. She joins Australian actress Teagan Croft, who will star as Rapunzel, and Milo Manheim, star of Disney Channel’s “Zombies” franchise, who will star as charming rogue Flynn Rider.

The film is directed by Michael Gracey, who previously directed “The Greatest Showman,” written by Jennifer Kaytin Robinson, and produced by Kristin Burr.

The original animated series released by 2010, earned more than $582 million worldwide and won a Grammy for the song “I See the Light” which also has Oscar nomination.