Kim Kardashian’s brain scan sparks controversy with shocking results

Kim Kardashian triggered online wave of conversation after she revealed her brain scan on the latest episode of The Kardashians.

The 45-year-old star sat with her Dr. during the consultation and he pointed out areas in her frontal lobe that showed low activity.

He further explained the areas on the picture and said she was not terribly stressed, not anxious and not depressed. He also told her the front part of her brain was less active than it should be.

Kim, beauty mogul who recently faced a horrific incident when a man tried to hurt her SKIMS store’s reputation, took that moment in a light tone and joked in her confessional that it could not be possible.

TheKeeping Up with The Kardashians star said that she needs to get on a plan to figure it out because she got many things on her plate right now to do in the summer.

“That just can’t be […] I got to get on a plan.”

However, the simple medical update quickly turned into a new wave of theories on social media, with many people giving their own opinions on the scan and created dramatic ideas that spread at high speed.

Some believed that it could connect to Elon Musk and his Neuralink company.

One comment read, “Sure that video of Kim Kardashian finding out she’s stupid with low brain activity is funny until she starts promoting Neuralink.”

Another wrote, “Kim Kardashian will announce the successful implantation of her Neuralink chip on March 2nd, 2026.”

Meanwhile one even elaborate idea even suggested that she might pass the bar exam because of the device.

Moreover, fans’ theories highlighted how quickly a small moment could turn into a major talking point.