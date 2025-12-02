50 Cent lays bare shocking truths in Diddy's documentary ‘Diddy The Reckoning’

Sean Diddy Combs, music mogul who is currently trying to save his life from major charges, once again became the center of attention with the release of the Netflix documentary Sean Combs: The Reckoning.

The four-part biographical series, produced by 50 Cent, explored the life of the music icon which includes his legal troubles and career major highlights.

Earlier this year, the Diddy was found guilty of two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution and he was not convicted of more serious charges like sex trafficking or racketeering.

However, 50 Cent said he believed that Diddy would appreciate the documentary.

The Candy Shop hitmaker told Good Morning America, “I think he's gonna say, 'This is the best documentary I've seen in a long time.' And he may feel a different way about pieces and bits of it. But he knows the truth.”

He added, “I think he'll see the truth in it.”

Meanwhile, Diddy's rapper representatives strongly disagreed with the series, calling it a “shameful hit piece” and claimed that Netflix used “stolen footage that was never authorised for release.”

They said that the rapper has been recording all those clips for years to share his own story and said it was very unfair and illegal for Netflix to use it without permission.

Their statement also criticised 50 Cent’s role, calling him a “longtime public adversary” of the I'll Be Missing You rapper who attacked him in the past.

P Diddy's legal team further said that giving 50 Cent control of the project felt like a “deeply personal affront.”