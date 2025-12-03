Actor Kevin Smith grieves over mom Grace's death

Kevin Smith's mother Graces passes away at 79

Kevin Smith is paying tribute to his mother, Grace, who died on Monday night after a sudden decline in her health.

The Clerks director shared the heartbreaking news on Dec. 2 and opened up about the loss of the woman he called his greatest supporter.

Just days before her passing, Smith flew to Florida for what he described as an “unplanned, emergency trip to see Mom, who was suddenly on death’s doorstep.”

In that earlier update, he said she had “bounced back, returning from the brink” over Thanksgiving weekend. Grace was set to celebrate her 80th birthday later this month.

Smith announced her death in a touching Instagram post, sharing memories and photos from their time together.

“The bill for 55 years of unconditional love came due on December 1st, and the costly price was having to watch the strongest person I’ve ever known, my absolute favorite person in the world, exit the stage after a lifetime of setting it for her children. My Mom is gone,” he wrote.

He described Grace as “the first person I ever loved” and someone with a “stronger heart that had a tendency to put everyone else first.”

She raised Smith alongside siblings Donald Jr. and Virginia with their father Don, who died in 2003.

Calling her a “lioness, fiercely protective of her pride,” Smith said his mother made him feel valued and loved every single day.

“My Mom made me feel like I mattered – to our family, to the world, and especially to her,” he shared.

The filmmaker credited his mom for believing in him before anyone else. He told fans that she was his “biggest fan,” adding, “If you like me or anything I’ve ever made, she was the blueprint.”

Smith also revealed he’s stepping back from several scheduled appearances to mourn.

“I will miss her for the rest of my days but I also know how lucky I was to have had as much time as I got with my Mom,” he wrote, explaining that he intends to “grieve Grace for awhile.”

Smith, who has daughter Harley Quinn Smith with his wife Jennifer Schwalbach, ended his tribute with a personal message to his mom: “Thank you for making me and taking me on the journey of a lifetime. I love you so much, Mom. You’ve always been, and will forever be, my hero. Love, Tiger.”