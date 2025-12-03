Miley Cyrus' beau Maxx Morando ‘changed everything' for singer

Miley Cyrus didn’t expect to find herself walking toward marriage again, until Maxx Morando came into her life.

A source tells Us Weekly that “Miley never thought she would get married again, and Maxx changed everything for her,” adding that their bond has stayed “really healthy and private” throughout their four years together.

The couple’s engagement, confirmed on December 2, happened quietly in early November.

They hoped to keep it to themselves, but fans quickly caught on when Cyrus arrived at the Avatar: Fire And Ash premiere on December 1 wearing a striking gold and diamond ring.

A rep for designer Jacquie Aiche later confirmed the ring was custom-made, featuring a cushion-cut stone on a bold 14-carat yellow gold band.

Cyrus’ readiness to say yes again is especially meaningful given how different her past was.

Before Morando, the singer spent a decade in an on-and-off relationship with Liam Hemsworth, ending in a brief marriage that unravelled in less than a year.

Reflecting on that chapter in 2020, she told Howard Stern, “There was too much conflict. When I come home, I want to be anchored by someone. I don’t get off on drama or fighting.”

She also made it clear that the love she had for him was real, saying she “really did love him very, very, very much and still do, always will.”

After dating Patrick Schwarzenegger and Cody Simpson in the years that followed, Cyrus met Morando on a blind date in summer 2021, a match that ended up being far more serious than she expected.

They’ve kept much of their relationship out of the spotlight, but Cyrus has shared small glimpses, including a playful nod to their nearly six-year age difference.

On the Sorry We’re Cyrus podcast, she joked that she can’t wait for him to turn 27, because “that was such a great year for me.”

She’s also explained why he feels like the right fit in a way no one else has. Giving credit to astrology, she pointed out that he’s a Scorpio, just like his grandfather.

That, she said, is what makes him “so cool because he can sting,” adding that she couldn’t be with someone without that edge. “They would have been toast already,” she said.

From a blind date to a private proposal, Morando has become the person who shifted the singer’s view of love and marriage, something she didn’t expect but now fully embraces.