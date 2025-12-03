Meghan recalls UK Christmas as Archie, Lilibet pick up royal tradition

King Charles receives heartwarming Archie, Lilibet Christmas surprise

Meghan Markle shared memories of Christmas celebrations in the UK, highlighting a tradition chosen by Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet from their father's homeland.

The Duchess of Sussex made it to the headlines today, December 3, as the 56-minute holiday special episode of her show, With Love, Meghan: Holiday Celebration was released on Netflix.

From Prince Harry's cameo to Meghan's holiday spread, the Sussexes once again left people talking.

However, the highlight of the newly released program was the Duchess of Sussex recalling her time in the UK, especially during the festive season.

While revealing that she and Harry's little ones enjoy making "Christmas crackers," which Britons, including royals, enjoy creating.

Meghan was in the frame with restaurateur Will Guidara when she said, "Living in the UK, it's such a big part of the Christmas holidays… typically people cross arms and do it, and they all pull at the same time."

The Duchess used a satin brown cracker for little Lili, revealing that her daughter "really likes to be a grown-up lady at the moment. This is like a little lavender rollerball, I thought a little something like that.

Giving fans rare insight into Archie's favourites, Meghan shared, "Now I'm onto Archie's [cracker]. I'm doing burgers, and he loves the colour red."

The latest details about Archie and Lilibet must be a pleasant update for the cancer-stricken King Charles, who is reportedly 'desperate' to spend some time with his estranged grandkids.