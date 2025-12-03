Queen Camilla's power grab sets new challenge for Princess Kate

Queen Camilla secures key title from Princess Kate amid tensions

The women in the royal family are known for their different notable traits. Some grabbed attention with their strong personalities, and others set an example by presenting their true selves.

Queen Camilla and Princess Kate are the two key players, playing crucial roles in King Charles' monarchy. They are often compared with each other as one is the current Queen Consort and the other will lead in the future.

However, a question was raised about who is the most "confident" of the two? Well, a body language expert answered.

Darren Stanton, in conversation with Showbiz Cheat Sheet, analysed the gestures and movements of Camilla and Catherine over the years.

As per him, Queen Camilla is more "confident" than Kate Middleton.

Shedding light on her power moves, he said, Camilla "never been fazed by being out in public … We never see signs of Camilla feeling hesitant or nervous."

The Queen signals that she is in control of any situation she faces. Darren added, "She never feels intimidated or threatened — she rises to every duty she has as queen."

On the other hand, the expert praised Princess Kate's "dominance" and "power," compared her with the hardest-working member of the firm, Princess Anne.

Catherine "believes she has earned her place." But Queen Camilla's power grab sets a new challenge for her, especially when Prince William ascends the throne.

It is essential to recognise that the Queen attained a significant role through her sincerity and commitment to improving the monarchy.

She, despite being in her late 70s, stood beside her husband during personal and professional setbacks.