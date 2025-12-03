'Home Alone' 35th anniversary: Daniel Stern gets candid about physical absence

Daniel Stern played one of the two burglars in 'Home Alone'

Home Alone star Daniel Stern shares real reason of missing out the 35th anniversary of the classic holiday film.

The 68-year-old shared in a recent interview that he will not be joining the cast and the crew in person.

The actor told that while appreciates the enduring love for the Christmas classic, he prefers to stay close to home on his Ventura County farm.

“I don’t leave my farm,” Stern admitted.

But he clarified that he is happy to connect via phone or Zoom but is ‘a bit of a homebody’.

He reflected on the overwhelming affection fans still have for the 1990 hit.

"I love knowing that everybody loves it," Stern acknowledged, "but, like, actual people come at me and say, 'We love it.' It's a little overwhelming sometimes."

Stern reflected reading John Hughes’ script for the first time and thinking, it was ‘the funniest script’ he had ever read.

“I mean, I was rolling on the floor, laughing reading it. It was so funny, but it was also full of heart and you know — the kid and the neighbor saves him and he and the mother reunite ... I mean it was so emotional,” he added.