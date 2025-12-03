 
Geo News

'Home Alone' 35th anniversary: Daniel Stern gets candid about physical absence

Daniel Stern played one of the two burglars in 'Home Alone'

By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

December 03, 2025

Daniel Stern played one of the two burglars in Home Alone
Daniel Stern played one of the two burglars in 'Home Alone'

Home Alone star Daniel Stern shares real reason of missing out the 35th anniversary of the classic holiday film.

The 68-year-old shared in a recent interview that he will not be joining the cast and the crew in person.

The actor told that while appreciates the enduring love for the Christmas classic, he prefers to stay close to home on his Ventura County farm.

“I don’t leave my farm,” Stern admitted.

But he clarified that he is happy to connect via phone or Zoom but is ‘a bit of a homebody’.

He reflected on the overwhelming affection fans still have for the 1990 hit.

"I love knowing that everybody loves it," Stern acknowledged, "but, like, actual people come at me and say, 'We love it.' It's a little overwhelming sometimes."

Stern reflected reading John Hughes’ script for the first time and thinking, it was ‘the funniest script’ he had ever read.

“I mean, I was rolling on the floor, laughing reading it. It was so funny, but it was also full of heart and you know — the kid and the neighbor saves him and he and the mother reunite ... I mean it was so emotional,” he added.

More From Entertainment

Travis Kelce makes surprising revelation about his and Taylor Swift love
Travis Kelce makes surprising revelation about his and Taylor Swift love
Gwyneth Paltrow makes big statement on her marriage with Brad Falchuk
Gwyneth Paltrow makes big statement on her marriage with Brad Falchuk
'So You Think You Can Dance' finalist Donyelle Jones breathes her last
'So You Think You Can Dance' finalist Donyelle Jones breathes her last
Ozzy Osbourne family remembers late rockstar on 77th Birthday
Ozzy Osbourne family remembers late rockstar on 77th Birthday
Eric Dane makes crucial decision after 'Brilliant Minds'
Eric Dane makes crucial decision after 'Brilliant Minds'
Miley Cyrus shares holiday plans after engagement news video
Miley Cyrus shares holiday plans after engagement news
Narinder Kaur reacts as Holly Willoughby' car incident deemed as serious crash video
Narinder Kaur reacts as Holly Willoughby' car incident deemed as serious crash
2025 recap: Hollywood's major controversies
2025 recap: Hollywood's major controversies
Diddy faces new setback after bombshell documentary
Diddy faces new setback after bombshell documentary