Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce prenup details leaked?

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift make major decisions ahead of wedding

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are excited to embark on their next phase of life together, but the couple has some practical decisions to make beforehand.

The 35-year-old pop superstar and the NFL star have a stark difference in their financial status - with Swift having $1.6 billion to her name, and Kelce approximately $70-90 million, and a prenuptial agreement is necessary for the two.

Now, according to an anonymous tipster, The Fate of Ophelia hitmaker and the Kansas City Chiefs tight end seem to be at odds regarding the prenup.

The blind item shared on X claimed, “There is supposed to be a wedding this offseason, but things are a little rough between the A+ list singer and her betrothed. The financial negotiations behind the scenes have been pretty cold hearted. Also, he wants to play a year longer or even more and after that get into broadcasting. She doesn't want any of that.”

Although the couple, or their spokespersons, have not addressed the matter, people on social media are divided over what the agreement should be.

While some argue that it’s only fair to keep their assets separate, others are convinced that the star athlete should give up on his personal assets and write them off for his future wife.

However, some argued that given the vigilant security team Swift has, it’s very unlikely that her prenup details would be leaked.