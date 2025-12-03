Inside King Charles' grand banquet, carriage ride for German President's State Visit

Buckingham Palace issued update as President Frank-Walter Steinmeier and his wife Elke Budenbender were given a ceremonial royal reception in Windsor, with marching bands and a carriage ride to the castle.

In the clips sahred on the royal family's official Instagram accounts, King Charles and Queen Camilla can be seen inspecting the preparations of the State Banquet for the royal guests.

The German president and his wife arrived to Windsor Castle in regal style.

After a Royal Salute was fired in the Home Park in Windsor and also at the Tower of London, the royals, President Steinmeier and First Lady Büdenbender took part in a horse-drawn carriage procession to Windsor Castle.

The trip marks the first state visit to the U.K. by a president of the Federal Republic of Germany in 27 years.

However, he has traveled to London in an official capacity once before, making history by becoming the first-ever German leader to join the members of the royal family in laying a wreath at the Cenotaph war memorial in November 2018 as they marked Remembrance Day.

The German president's visit marks the third state visit hosted by the U.K. this year. French President Emmanuel Macron was the celebrated guest in July, and United States President Donald Trump was welcomed in September.