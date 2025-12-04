Meghan Markle's extravagant jewellery becomes highlight of new Netflix special

Throughout the episode, viewers see Duchess trimming Christmas trees and cooking up seasonal dishes

Meghan Markle has showed off her striking selection of high-value jewellery worth over £345,000 in her newly released Netflix lifestyle series, which premiered this morning.

With Love, Meghan shows the former Suits star, 44, enjoying a festive California holiday season with Prince Harry and close friends.

Throughout the episode, viewers see the Duchess trimming Christmas trees, cooking up seasonal dishes, and hosting cosy gatherings, all while showing off an impressive mix of newly acquired and sentimental jewellery pieces.

Her latest additions sit alongside signature items already familiar to royal fans, including her late mother-in-law Princess Diana's watch and Meghan's sparkling wedding bands.

One of the most eye-catching pieces was a pair of Cartier Destinee earrings, each set with a striking tow-carat diamond and valued at around £50,000.

They glimmered beneath the twinkling festive lights as Meghan placed ornaments on the tree. In a segment where she prepares a meal alongside Tom Colicchio, Meghan wrapped the Cartier jewells for a set of delicate diamond studs believed to be from ethical label Brilliant Earth, as per GB News.

The one-carat Your One of a Kind design retails for approximately £1,000. Rounding off her trio of new picks was a pair of minimalist gold hoops from Canadian brand Mejuiri, priced at about £627.

These simple earrings offered a stark contrast to the luxurious white-gold Cartier set enriched by sparkling diamonds.

Although viewers admired the glamorous jewellery lineup, the Duchess has faced renewed scrutiny from critics who questioned her choice to cook and decorate while wearing such an elaborate collection.