King Charles' goddaughter shares health fears after fast moving cancer patch detected

King Charles III’s goddaughter, India Hicks, has opened up about a recent skin cancer scare in an emotional social media post.

The British designer and businesswoman, 58, is the daughter of Lady Pamela Hicks.

Ms Hicks shares a close connection with the royal family, as her mother is a descendant of the House of Mountbatten.

Lady Pamela is the oldest living member of Queen Victoria and was a first cousin of Prince Philip.

In a post on social media, Ms Hicks said: 'I had hoped for a whole week at home. A week with no airports, no security queues, no lost chargers or boarding groups. Just stillness. But life, with it own mysterious choreography, shifted the plan.'

'The test results from a recent skin-cancer operation came back and the news was not great. Not dramatic-movie-scene not great, but just unsettlingly not great.'

'The kind of news that makes the world blur slightly at the edges. The results showed a worrying fast-moving patch of cancer in my lower calf.

'I reacted the way most people do a strange mixture of calm practicality and a little private terror. You tell yourself you are fine, you make tea, your answer emails, all while a small internal voice is whispering, what if it's worse than we think,' Hicks adds.

For those unversed, Hicks served as a bridesmaid at Charles' wedding to Princess Diana.

This revelation comes just a year after both the King and Princess Kate shared their own cancer diagnoses.