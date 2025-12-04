 
King Charles' goddaughter shares health fears after fast moving cancer patch detected

The British designer and businesswoman, 58, is the daughter of Lady Pamela Hicks

Geo News Digital Desk
December 04, 2025

Hicks served as a bridesmaid at Charles wedding to Princess Diana
King Charles III’s goddaughter, India Hicks, has opened up about a recent skin cancer scare in an emotional social media post. 

Ms Hicks shares a close connection with the royal family, as her mother is a descendant of the House of Mountbatten. 

Lady Pamela is the oldest living member of Queen Victoria and was a first cousin of Prince Philip. 

In a post on social media, Ms Hicks said: 'I had hoped for a whole week at home. A week with no airports, no security queues, no lost chargers or boarding groups. Just stillness. But life, with it own mysterious choreography, shifted the plan.'

'The test results from a recent skin-cancer operation came back and the news was not great. Not dramatic-movie-scene not great, but just unsettlingly not great.'

'The kind of news that makes the world blur slightly at the edges. The results showed a worrying fast-moving patch of cancer in my lower calf.

'I reacted the way most people do a strange mixture of calm practicality and a little private terror. You tell yourself you are fine, you make tea, your answer emails, all while a small internal voice is whispering, what if it's worse than we think,' Hicks adds.

For those unversed, Hicks served as a bridesmaid at Charles' wedding to Princess Diana. 

This revelation comes just a year after both the King and Princess Kate shared their own cancer diagnoses.

