 
Geo News

Princess Kate, William dazzle in official photo from German State Banquet

Prince William, Kate Middleton add subtle details in ensembles in honour of key figures

By
A. Akmal
|

December 04, 2025

Kate Middleton and Prince William made a dazzling appearance as they stepped out for the German state banquet on Wednesday evening at Windsor Castle.

Kensington Palace shared a glamourous official portrait of the Prince and Princess of Wales as the couple was dressed to the nines for the big event.

Taken by photographer Alex Bramall at Frogmore House, a royal residence near Windsor Castle, the photo was accompanied by a short message.

“Looking forward to a special banquet tonight in Windsor,” the caption stated along with emojis of the German and Union Jack flags.

Princess Kate was breathtaking in her blue caped gown by Jenny Packham which she paired with Queen Victoria’s Oriental Circlet Tiara.

Kate had worn the tiara for the first time and chose a pair of the late Queen Elizabeth’s earrings with the ensemble. For the honours, she wore the Royal Family Order and the Royal Victorian Order sash and star.

Prince William, on the other hand, opted a Windsor tail coat with white tie. He donned his regalia and medals which included his Most Noble Order of the Garter Sash with the Lesser George and Great Master of the Most Honourable Order of the Bath neck order.

The State Banquet is hosted by the King Charles and Queen Camilla at the St George’s Hall in honour of German president Frank-Walter Steinmeier and First Lady Elke Büdenbender.

Prince William and Princess Kate had been tasked to receive the German guests at the airport earlier in the day when they arrived. The royal couple also rode with them in the carriage before introducing them to the monarch.

