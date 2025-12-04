 
Kim Kardashian reveals Kanye West bombshell claim about Paris robbery

Kim Kardashian was robbed during Paris Fashion Week in 2016

Geo News Digital Desk
December 04, 2025

Kanye West accused Kim Kardashian of faking Paris robbery

Kim Kardashian opened up about shocking response her ex-Kanye West had given to the Paris robbery.

The SKIMS founder got overwhelmed as she opened up about the traumatic chapter of her life.

On the latest episode of The Kardashians, the 45-year-old shared that let alone the public even her ex-husband once accused her of faking the robbery for television.

“That was a knife to my heart. Just to think that someone wouldn’t believe you that is so close to you, that should know you and that should know how much that affected your life,” she made emotional confession.

Khloe Kardashian recalled on the Hulu series how disturbing it was to hear people question the incident.

Kris Jenner called such a speculation ‘ludicrous’.

North West’s mother shared on the latest episode she was finally relieved seeing the suspects in court and hearing their apologies.

“I’m like, ‘Guys, it was real, you know?’ I am happy it is over.”

What happened during Paris robbery?

During Paris Fashion Week in 2016, Kim Kardashian was held at gunpoint by a group of masked men wearing police uniform.

They demanded her to handover diamond ring before they tied her up in a bathtub.

Ten individuals were charged following multiple arrests in 2017.

