Beeple's billionaire-faced robot dogs pooping NFTs steal spotlight at Art Basel

December 04, 2025

Beeple's billionaire-faced robot dogs pooping NFTs steal spotlight at Art Basel

Billionaire tech titan robots pooping out NFTs stole the spotlight at the Art Basel Miami Beach. The VIP preview was part of the famed artist Mike Winkelmann’s (also known as Beeple) latest show titled “Regular Animals”.

A viral video of the spectacle shows four-legged robots each with a realistic face mask of a billionaire, including Elon Musk, Jeff Bezos and Mark Zuckerberg. 

Renowned artists Pablo Picasso and Andy Warhol were also depicted along with a robot resembling the spectacle creator, Beeple, himself.

New York Post reports that the face masks were created by the well-known mask-maker Landon Meier.

The robot dogs continuously took pictures and pooped out prints.

Beeple explained that the show depicted how humans now see the world, as tech billionaires control and shape the narrative.

He said, “Previously, artists controlled how we interpreted the world but now Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg control the vast majority of what and how we see.”

Beeple explained that these tech billionaires control all the algorithms so, “we wanted to kind of play with that idea”.

Some people enjoyed the show, whereas others declared it “creepy” and “freaky”.

Onlookers had the opportunity to take the robot pooped print outs to add to their art collection. Each print was stamped “Excrement Sample.” 

