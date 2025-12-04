 
Camilla honours future Queen Catherine after rude gesture: 'no ill will'

Areeba Khan
December 04, 2025

Queen Camilla seemingly reacted to the growing speculations about 'ill will' between her and the Princes of Wales.

On December 3rd, Prince William and Princess Kate received special guests from Germany at Heathrow Airport.

Later, King Charles and Queen Camilla joined the Prince and Princess of Wales in a bid to honour the German President and his wife with a traditional welcome at Windsor.

During the guards of honour ceremony, cameras captured a heartfelt moment between Camilla and Catherine. The two leading women of the royal household shared a sweet cheek kiss.

It has been said that King Charles' wife made up to Princess Kate after an unpleasant incident during Donald Trump and Melania Trump's visit to the UK.

Camilla, who appeared 'uncomfortable,' instructed Kate to keep moving when the future Queen was in the middle of a conversation with the First Lady.

The viral video caught the attention of royal fans; several believed that Camilla might have some 'beef' with Catherine.

However, the Queen Consort put feud reports to rest with her lovely gesture for Prince William and Princess Kate. 

