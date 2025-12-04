 
Sabrina Carpenter recalls 'unbelievable' experience with pal Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift and Sabrina Carpenter became close friends after Eras Tour

Nimra Saeed
December 04, 2025

Sabrina Carpenter admitted that she felt surreal each night she performed at the Eras Tour stage with Taylor Swift, who she admired since childhood.

The 26-year-old pop superstar looked back at her being featured on the Anti-Hero hitmaker’s album, The Life of a Showgirl, in her latest interview.

The Busy Woman songstress revealed that she couldn’t believe when she got the call from Swift, 35, asking her about the collaboration.

“Ten-year-old me, for so many reasons, could not believe it — to hear our voices together. We definitely realised it was special, but I would have never been like, ‘Hey, bestie, put me on a song,'” Carpenter told Variety.

The Espresso hitmaker continued, “She was so gracious to think of me for a song that spoke to our life experiences in such a real, genuine way. It really sums up what so many young women in this industry go through.”

Fans of both the popstars were delighted to hear their duet, the title track on Swift’s 12th album, and it achieved commercial success as well.

“Two women in the industry being honest about their journeys, turning it into something empowering instead of just another pop duet thrown together for numbers,” an X user wrote.

While others added, “What a dream collaboration,” and “Love how genuine this sounds. Two artists at very different stages of their careers finding the same emotional thread.”

In her own interviews, the 14-time-Grammy winner shared that she especially wrote Carpenter’s verses having her in mind, and shared her admiration for the young star.  

