Travis Kelce's new statement about Taylor Swift divides fans

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce raise concerns ahead of wedding

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are blessed with a huge fanbase, but as fame is double edged sword, they are also surrounded by constant criticism and scrutiny.

The 36-year-old Kansas City Chiefs tight end reportedly requested the administration of the Arrowhead Stadium to not show his fiancée Swift, 35, on cameras when she attends the games, and not play her songs during the game.

The request to keep his relationship away from his career was revealed by Chiefs president, Mark Donovan, during a recent interview on Up & Adams show.

The statement caught fire over social media when out-of-context details started circulating on X and social media sleuths began tearing him apart for not being supportive to the Eras Tour performer and celebrating her success.

Donovan shared that the NFL star told him that making Swift the focus of the games “separates” him from the team, adding “when we're playing a game, when we're in the stadium, it's about us. I want it to be about us."

While some fans asked, “Trouble in paradise?” others bashed TMZ for “mincing” Donovan’s words and click baiting in their report.

Some argued, “Pretty sure SHE was the one who requested that. She’s half in hiding now as it is.”

Although the couple’s every move is under scrutiny ahead of their wedding, they don’t seem to be paying heed to the buzz and focusing on wedding planning.