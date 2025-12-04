Andrew's 2025 left him drowning in regret

Andrew might not be welcoming 2026 with joy as 2025 seemingly crushed all his dreams and hopes, even leaving him drowning in regret.

Undoubtedly, Fergie and her ex-husband's past may have them bracing for a challenging time ahead, with many wondering if they will find freedom or be landing in new trouble.

Their living situation has been a topic of interest, especially after their divorce in 1996 as the exes continued to live together at Royal Lodge in Windsor.

The two created new terms of the realationship with their bonding, being described as divorced to each other, not from each other.

After being dropped from several charities, Fergie is reportedly planning her royal exit strategy, considering severing ties with Andrew and focusing on her own interests.

King Charles has already distanced himself from fergie after Epstein email scandal.

Will 2026 bring them peace or more turmoil?

Andrew is no longer prince and the Duke of York, and Ferguson have also lost everything. The former cpouple have also been stripped of their titles, facing financial ruin.

According to some media reports, the two may face a prison threat as his late accuser Virginia Giuffre's allegations prompted new probe, not only in the UK but also in the US.

The pair's current situation prefectly depicts their future that could be quite eventful after losing Royal Lodge.

The former prince migt be receiving some payment from King Charles' private funds to support his relocation, along with an annual stipend.

However, his future remains uncertain as it would be difficult for him to live a financially independent life.

Aarmingly, future monarch William has already decided that Andrew won't have any royal role during his reighn, citing concerns about Andrew being a risk and threat to the Firm.