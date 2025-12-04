 
Prince Harry secures role in 'Christmas movie' after Meghan announcement

Areeba Khan
December 04, 2025

Prince Harry surprised fans by auditioning for a special role after Meghan Markle's exciting announcement.

The Duke of Sussex made a surprise appearance on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert on December 3rd, sparking reactions from netizens.

Harry auditioned to play the role of Hallmark Movie Christmas prince in front of the host and so many attendees.

During the skit, King Charles' son said that he would "do anything" to become part of a fictional festive film.

He said, "I’ll record a self-tape, I’ll fly myself to an audition, settle a baseless lawsuit with the White House — all the things you people in TV do," leaving viewers in fits.

Additionally, Archie and Lilibet's father mocked his biggest critic, US President Donald Trump. He remarked that Americans are "obsessed with royalty," humorously adding that they "elected a king," implying Trump.

At the end of 7 a long comedy act, Stephen, after sharing several light-hearted moments with the Duke of Sussex, said that "You got the role. Ladies and gentlemen, Harry, the official ‘late show’ Prince of Christmas!"

It is important to note that Prince Harry's appearance came after Meghan issued an exciting update on the official Instagram page of As Ever.

"Things are about to get sweeter…" she wrote on a photo showcasing gift-wrapped items. 

