Beatrice, Eugenie's deep-seated fear about William's reign exposed

Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie's royal futures still hang in the balance

Andrew's daughters Beatrice and Eugenie's royal futures still hang in the balance as Prince William's one decision could shatter the royal sisters' dreams.

The Princesses of York are said to be afraid of William's plans to protect the monarchy from controversial members of the royal family.

The daughters of Andrew and Sarah Ferguson are under pressure to come clean about their involvement with their parents' friend Jeffrey Epstein amid claims that the royal sisters were allegedly benefited from the convicted paedophile, according to a new report.

William's cousins were drawn into the scandal after it emerged they allegedly traveled with their mother in 2011, when they were 21 and 19 – to celebrate Epstein's release from jail.

However, sourses close to Fergie, have denied such claims.

Now, it's being speculated that William may push to revoke royal titles amid Scotland Yard's probe into Andrew over leaked emails, claiming that he asked his bodyguard to dig up dirt on Giuffre.

Royal historians and aides think that the heir to the British throne will take a hard line when he becomes king, adding that he may eradicate the prince and princess status of Andrew and his daughters through an official act of Parliament.

King Charles has already ordered Andrew and Fergie to drop their Duke and Duchess of York titles after leaked emails that revealed the former couple stayed on close terms with Epstein.

Beatrice and Eugenie might also be fearing that their parents' scandals may drastically impact their royal futures.