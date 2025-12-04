 
Prince Harry channels Alison Hammond in hilarious 'Late Show' segment

This marks Prince Harry's second appearance on the 'Stephen Colbert Show'

December 04, 2025

The Duke of Sussex recreated the meme worthy exchange between Hammond and contestant Mark Lutton
Alison Hammond has responded after Prince Harry mimicked her famous 'Bake Off' moment in a cringe worthy sketch on last night's Late Show.

The Duke of Sussex recreated the meme worthy exchange between Hammond and contestant Mark Lutton alongside host Stephen Colbert.

Harry made a surprise appearance on the show, which included a weird lip-sync segment mimicking Hammond as she struggled to understand Lutton back in 2024.

During the New Year's special, Hammond famously misheard Lutton, thinking he said 'beg for me' when he was actually saying 'bake for me.'

The clip of Harry and Colbert, later shared by Meghan Markle on social media.

Hammond re-shared the post on her Instagram Story, commenting on the unusual spoof. 'You do say it properly, sorry!' 

Mark Lutton has also weighed in on Harry's antics. The Northern Irish baker, now based in Liverpool, said: 'Never did I think my mispronunciation would have such an impact.'

He later shared the clip himself, writing: 'Breaking my Instagram silence to share this gem!' 

This marks Prince Harry's second appearance on the Stephen Colbert Show, following his debut in 2023 to promote his controversial memoir, Spare.

