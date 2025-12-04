‘Dear X' sparks outrage after fans spot major missing twist

Dear X faced growing criticism as fans questioned a missing storyline from the original webtoon.

As the finale came closer, viewers noticed that Episodes 9 and 10 did not include a major plot involving Baek Ah jin, played by Kim Yoo jung.

However, this missing part quickly sparked debate about how the drama would wrap up.

In the recent episodes, Ah jin worked to rebuild her public image after Heo In gang’s suicide.

She received support from Moon Do hyuk, played by Hong Jong hyun, a powerful CEO who offered to protect her secrets and help her career in return for marriage.

She agreed and they later married in Italy but she soon found out a darker side to him.

At the same time, Yoon Jun seo, played by Kim Young dae, lost his grandfather and learned that the man he grew up believing was his father was not actually his biological parent.

When he confronted Ah jin, she acted in a cold way that he already expected from her.

Until this point, the story was close to the webtoon but fans were upset that the pregnancy plot was removed.

In the original story, Ah jin learned that Do hyuk was infertile and tried to use Jun seo to get have a baby and claim the child as Do hyuk’s.

This part pushed the webtoon toward its final ending as in the drama, Do hyuk simply said his ex wife ended up in the hospital from being given too much of everything and infertility was not mentioned at all.

Viewers shared their concerns on online forums with some saying that the missing part changed the story’s meaning.

Others felt the changes could open the door for a new ending.

Dear X Episodes 11 and 12 are set to release on December 4.